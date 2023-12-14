Skip to content
Donetsk resident charged over allegedly fighting for Russia in Mariupol, elsewhere

by Martin Fornusek December 14, 2023 12:24 PM 2 min read
A Donetsk resident suspected of fighting for Russia in the full-scale war. Photo published on Dec. 14, 2023. (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Donetsk resident was charged with treason over voluntarily fighting for Russian forces, namely in Mariupol and Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Dec. 14.

Russia has occupied part of Donetsk Oblast since 2014. While some residents of occupied territories have willingly collaborated with Russia, Moscow has also reportedly coerced locals into their ranks.

According to the SBU, the man voluntarily joined a motorized rifle regiment of Russia's Southern Military District at the start of the full-scale invasion.

He was appointed to the position of a machine gunner and took part in the Russian conquests of Mariupol and Volnovakha, the SBU said. After these battles, he was allegedly awarded a medal for combat merit.

The suspect was later transferred to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where his unit was tasked with holding off Ukraine's counteroffensive, according to the security service.

Ukrainian forces captured the man in late November during engagements in the Melitopol direction, the SBU said.

He is currently in custody and faces life in prison.

Three residents of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts were sentenced to prison sentences last week over fighting in Russian ranks.

'I never planned to fight against Ukraine:' Forcibly conscripted by Russia, Ukrainians await fate in POW camp
Editor’s note: The location of the prisoner of the war camp the Kyiv Independent visited is undisclosed for security reasons. The Kyiv Independent got vocal recorded agreement from the prisoners of the war to be interviewed and identified in the story. When Yevhen Kalashnikov found an opening to su…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Most popular

News Feed

4:49 PM

Zelensky meets world's finance leaders in Davos.

The CEOs of the world's finance giants who attended a meeting with the president included JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, and CEO of Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman.
3:06 PM

Air Force: Downed A-50 spy plane 'serious blow' to Russia's aviation.

Russia's loss of a Beriev A-50 spy aircraft recently downed by Ukraine won't dramatically affect the distribution of forces in the Ukrainian sky but will likely force Russia's aviation "to behave more cautiously," Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 16.
12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
