Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Russian drone attacks volunteer car in Donetsk Oblast's Chasiv Yar

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2024 5:30 PM 1 min read
The car of Yevhen Tkachov, a volunteer of the humanitarian mission "Proliska," damaged by a Russian drone strike in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 26, 2024. (Dmytro Larin/Ukrainska Pravda)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone struck a volunteer's car in the front-line town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 26, destroying a part of humanitarian aid for locals, according to journalists of Ukrainska Pravda media outlet, who witnessed the event.

Since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2014, local and international charities and volunteers have been risking their lives to help civilians in front-line areas. In September last year, two foreign volunteers were killed, and two more were hospitalized when their car was struck by Russian shelling while driving through Chasiv Yar.

The car struck on Jan. 26 had distinct humanitarian mission markings on the hood and roof, according to Ukrainska Pravda's journalists who were filming the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The drone first passed over the car, then turned around and dropped explosives at the vehicle "in a few seconds," the media outlet wrote.

The car reportedly belongs to Yevhen Tkachov, a volunteer of the humanitarian mission "Proliska" supported by the UN Refugee Agency. Tkachov managed to hide ahead of the attack, as did the journalists.

Tamara, a female resident of Chasiv Yar, was receiving aid from Tkachov at the moment and stood closest to the car but also survived and didn't suffer any injuries, Ukrainska Pravda added.

"Presumably, the charge of the FPV drone was cumulative. Namely, it did not carry fragments, which saved the volunteer, the journalists, and the civilian woman."

Tamara is one of the three residents who remain in Chasiv Yar's East district, also known as Kanal, heavily damaged by Russian artillery strikes, according to the outlet.

Chasiv Yar, once home to over 13,000 people, lies near Bakhmut, just several kilometers from the front line. Local officials have long urged any civilians left in the town to leave due to the intense fighting in the area.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:39 PM

France has transferred 2 additional M270 LRU rocket launchers to Ukraine.

The French Ministry of Defense has transferred two additional LRU, the French version of the American M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, the head of the "Artillery for Ukraine" coalition, Jean-Michel Guillon, said in the interview for the press service of the French Ministry of Defence, on Jan. 25.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:41 PM

Bloomberg: Putin signals openness to peace talks, US is skeptical.

Russian representatives relayed messages to senior U.S. officials last month, Bloomberg wrote. In a surprising concession, Putin allegedly withdrew his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for control over the occupied Ukrainian territories, amounting to about 18% of Ukraine.
1:40 PM

Minister: Ukraine to start building 4 nuclear reactors in 2024.

Before its occupation in March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, used to produce more than 40% of nuclear-generated electricity in Ukraine. Today, three nuclear power plants in Ukrainian-controlled territory produce about 55% of the country's electricity needs.
1:18 PM

EU ready to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees past March 2025.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to Eurostat, over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered for temporary protections to legally access housing, find work, and receive social benefits in the EU states.
10:45 AM

Jailed US journalist spends 100th day in pre-trial detention in Russia.

Despite repeated requests from RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department has not yet officially designated Alsu Kurmasheva as "wrongfully detained," as it has done with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, both of whom are U.S. citizens currently held in Russian jails.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.