Discussions with Trump team currently 'most intensive work to date,' Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 8, 2025 2:30 AM 2 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)
Work is underway with U.S. officials to "accelerate peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address on March 7.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are preparing to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky that ended in a heated argument on Feb. 28.

"The agenda is clear – peace as soon as possible, security as reliable as possible. Ukraine is committed to the most constructive approach," Zelensky said.

A minerals deal that was poised to be signed on Feb. 28 is likely among the topics both sides are discussing.

"Next week there will be a lot of work here in Europe, with (the U.S.) in Saudi Arabia – we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security," Zelensky said.

Ukraine continues to work with its allies who want to see peace in the embattled nation, the leader added.

"Today, throughout the day, the most intensive work to date has been ongoing with President Trump's team at various levels – with many phone calls," Zelensky said.

A White House official on March 3 announced a “pause” on U.S. weapons aid to Ukraine following the Feb. 28 meeting between Trump and Zelensky.

Critics have argued an extended pause in military aid to Ukraine could have a devastating effect on Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

"I do not think we should be pausing our efforts. It’s the Ukrainians who are shedding blood," Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee Susan Collins said.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

