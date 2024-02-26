Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, India, Defense aid, ammunition
Edit post

Der Spiegel: Germany conducting negotiations to procure ammunition from India

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 12:11 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian artillerymen from the 24th brigade load an ammunition inside of a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer at a position along the front line in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 10, 2022. (Ihor Tkachov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany is conducting "discreet negotiations" to procure artillery ammunition from India, which is estimated to have "several hundred thousand rounds" stored in stockpiles, Der Spiegel reported on Feb. 26.

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Feb. 19 that he has urged member states to procure ammunition for Ukraine outside the bloc if this source of supply is "better, cheaper, and quicker."

Kyiv is facing critical ammunition shortages, as $61 billion in funding from the U.S. remains stuck in Congress, causing defense aid deliveries to run dry. Reports suggest Ukraine could face a catastrophic shortage of supplies like shells and air defenses within weeks.

Der Spiegel reported that Berlin is looking to Arab states, as well as countries in the Balkans and Africa, for new supplies of ammunition for Ukraine.

The German military is currently looking to stockpiles in countries outside the EU, with a group of military officers, diplomats, and civil servants meeting in Berlin every two weeks to assess which "which countries can be approached that may still have ammunition stocks."

Negotiations are being conducted with New Delhi in a "discreet" way given its "friendly relations with Moscow," Der Spiegel said.

Kuleba calls for Europe to suspend ammunition sales to third countries
Europe should suspend ammunition exports to third countries other than Ukraine in light of the shortages faced by the Ukrainian military, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) published on Feb. 26.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

One diplomatic solution is that Berlin could obtain the ammunition "through intermediaries," according to Der Spiegel.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Moscow in December and said that Indo-Russia ties are "very strong."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia and India had made progress in talks on the joint production of military equipment.

A Pew poll conducted in August 2023 found that 57% of Indians had a positive view of Russia, and another 59% had "confidence in Russian (dictator) Vladimir Putin."

When asked about economic ties, 71% of Indians said that "maintaining access to Russia's oil and gas reserves is more important than being tough with Russia on Ukraine."

Trade between Russia and India has grown to record levels, RIA Novosti claimed in October 2023.

Sanctions for show: Russian oil sales to China, India single main driver of Ukraine invasion
As Western sanctions designed to cripple Russian energy exports barely slow them down, the Kremlin continues to make enough money to keep its war against Ukraine going indefinitely, just by selling oil to China and India. After pivoting away from Europe, Moscow found enthusiastic buyers in Beijing…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:59 AM

US State Department condemns 'sham parliamentary elections' in Belarus.

Belarus opened polling stations for both the parliamentary and local elections on Feb. 25 amid condemnations from the Belarusian democratic opposition. The country is ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who uses rigged elections to solidify his regime rather than to provide a chance for actual democratic competition.
7:43 AM

ISW: Russian officials refrain from publicly discussing invasion anniversary.

Russian officials and state-controlled media largely refrained from publicly discussing the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to avoid highlighting Russia's failure to achieve its stated military objectives, the Institute for the Study of War announced in their daily assessment on Feb. 25.
3:38 AM

Bloomberg: Biden to meet with House speaker.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Congressional leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, at the White House on Feb. 27 to discuss a funding bill for Ukraine’s security needs, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 25.
7:21 PM

Budanov: Russia's goals for 2024 same as previous two years.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia’s goal is still to destroy Ukrainian statehood and reach the administrative border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts to “keep what they already have," but that they "have been unable to do (so) by military means."
6:23 PM

Budanov: Transnistria not planning to appeal to join Russia.

Concerns arose after the Institute for the Study of War issued a warning on Feb. 22 that Transnistria was possibly planning to organize a referendum on its annexation to Russia at an announced Transnistrian Congress of Deputies planned for Feb. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.