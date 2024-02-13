Skip to content
PM Shmyhal: Ukrainian ammunition production grew significantly in 2023

by Sonya Bandouil February 14, 2024 1:56 AM 1 min read
Last year, Ukraine saw notable growth in domestic ammunition production, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Feb. 13 during a meeting of government officials.

The production of mortar shells increased 42 times in 2023, and artillery shells production more than doubled. Shmyhal said he expects even more growth to occur in 2024.

"We expect a new high in growth in 2024. Deregulation, which has already been carried out, will contribute to this," he said.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine has established a defense-industrial committee which aims to encourage and coordinate internal production, provide development incentives, and increase joint defense ventures with global partners. He said the committee held its inaugural session last week.

"We have established clear algorithms for the development and commissioning of products," Shmyhal said.

"This will attract even more Ukrainian manufacturers to fulfill defense orders."

Shmyhal said on Jan. 3 that one of the country's key goals for 2024 is to increase defense production by six times its current capacity. The government hopes to prioritize domestic manufacturers in its effort.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19, 2023, that Ukraine aims to produce one million drones in 2024.

Deadly drone arms race intensifies as Ukraine, Russia embrace the future of war
At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
7:41 PM

Painting on Interpol wanted list to be auctioned in Moscow.

A painting that was transferred to the Simferopol Art Museum following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 has appeared on the list of a Moscow auction house, Ukrainian law expert and former Crimean Prosecutor Gyunduz Mamedov reported on X on Feb. 13.
2:13 PM

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill.

The bill, which received 70 votes in favor and 29 against, will now go to the Republican-led House, where it still faces significant obstacles.
