Zelensky's ex-chief of staff Yermak to head lawyers' association committee

Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky's former chief of staff, will head a committee of Ukraine's National Association of Lawyers, the association said on March 3.

Yermak did not respond to requests for comment.

Yermak resigned on Nov. 28 following searches by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) at his premises earlier that day. He is being investigated in a case involving state nuclear power monopoly Energoatom, the biggest corruption investigation during Zelensky's presidency. He has not been charged yet.

The committee headed by Yermak is an advisory body that will handle the protection of victims of Russia's aggression, compensation mechanisms for the victims, and legal support for Ukraine's reconstruction, the association said.

"The creation of the committee was initiated by Andriy Yermak," the National Association of Lawyers said. "His professional background combines legal practice, management experience in the private sector, and work in government bodies, including participation in the development of public policy."

The committee was created by order of Lidia Izovitova, head of the association.

Izovitova has faced criticism for allegedly being a protégé of pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

Izovitova's tenure as head of the association ended in 2022, and she has been accused of holding her position illegally.

Izovitova and the National Association of Lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.

Yermak received a lawyer's license in 1995 and suspended his legal practice when he became Zelensky's chief of staff in 2020.

After resigning as chief of staff in November 2025, he said he intended to go to the front line. But the Defense Ministry said in January that he had not enlisted to serve in the army.

Ukrainian news outlet Dzerkalo Tyzhnya reported in December 2025, citing its sources, that Yermak continued to communicate with Zelensky regularly and kept his political influence. Ukrainska Pravda reported on Feb. 6 that Yermak had met several top officials since his resignation.

Meanwhile, Yermak officially resumed his legal practice in January.

Lawyer Masi Nayyem said on Feb. 12 that Yermak had joined the team of lawyers representing Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych in his case against the International Olympic Committee.

However, Heraskevych's lawyer Yevheniy Pronin effectively refuted the claim on Feb. 19, saying that Yermak had not joined the team.



