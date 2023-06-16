Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense Ministry: Ukraine advances 2 kilometers in multiple directions

by Martin Fornusek June 17, 2023 12:06 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian artillerymen of the Aidar battalion work with artillery shells on a front line position near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on April 22, 2023, amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's forces have advanced up to 2 kilometers in multiple directions but face heavy resistance, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said, summarizing the battlefield situation on June 16.

Maliar added that Ukrainian forces are conducting both offensive and defensive operations. They achieve partial success despite Russian artillery and air superiority.

Ukrainian troops have lost a single position in the sectors where they are on the defensive, she noted.

In the south, Maliar reported simultaneous offensives by Ukraine in several directions. Russians are supposedly reinforcing around Berdiansk and Mariupol.

"Virtually in all areas and directions where our units advance in the south, they achieve tactical success," she noted.

In the east, Russian forces are conducting multiple assault operations to dislodge Ukraine's troops. Moscow's forces have been recently drawing up forces from elsewhere towards the Bakhmut direction, Maliar said.

The deputy minister nevertheless noted that Ukraine's troops occupy dominant heights around the city and continue with localized offensives. The intensity of hostilities around Bakhmut has recently "somewhat decreased."

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine continues counteroffensive operations in at least three directions. On June 14, Maliar reported advances between 200 and 500 meters at various sectors in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Earlier on June 11, Maliar reported that in the past week, the military had advanced 6.5 kilometers, regained 90 square kilometers, and liberated seven settlements — Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne.

Ukraine makes gains 1 week into counteroffensive but decisive battle yet to begin
Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive, anticipated for months, spearheaded by new Western tanks and armored vehicles, has finally begun. No longer limited to shaping operations or localized counterattacks, evidence shows the beginning of major Ukrainian offensive pushes to break through fortified…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.