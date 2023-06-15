Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Ukraine continues counteroffensive operations in at least 3 directions

by Olena Goncharova June 15, 2023 5:38 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War cited Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar who said on June 14 that Ukrainian troops have made gains, advancing between 200 to 500 meters in unspecified sectors of the Bakhmut front and 300 to 350 meters in unspecified parts of the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The ISW also noted that Ukrainian forces are continuing counterattacks on the northwestern, northeastern, and southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut. Ukrainian and Russian sources additionally reported that fighting continued in western Donetsk Oblast, particularly around Makarivka (directly south of Velyka Novosilka), and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast south of Orikhiv.

Russian military bloggers speculated that heavy rain and poor weather in southern Ukraine may have decreased the tempo of Ukrainian attacks, but Maliar emphasized that weather conditions do not always have an impact of Ukrainian offensive actions.

Ukrainian Tavrisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Valery Shershen said that Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction are prioritizing strikes on Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems, and ISW has previously assessed that Russian EW capabilities "have been critical in complicating Ukrainian attacks on this sector of the front."

U.S. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh also affirmed the United States’ commitment to partially replacing Ukrainian losses of the U.S.-provided equipment used in counteroffensive operations but noted that there may not be a one-for-one replacement ratio.

Ukraine makes gains 1 week into counteroffensive but decisive battle yet to begin
Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive, anticipated for months, spearheaded by new Western tanks and armored vehicles, has finally begun. No longer limited to shaping operations or localized counterattacks, evidence shows the beginning of major Ukrainian offensive pushes to break through fortified…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
