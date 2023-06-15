Military: Ukrainian forces advance up to 1 km near Vuhledar

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced up to 1 kilometer near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, a spokesperson of the Tauric Forces reported on June 15.

"Our troops and units are moving forward in the face of fierce fighting, air, and artillery superiority of the enemy, which is holding on to its positions," he said.

According to the military spokesperson, Ukraine’s forces have had limited success in the area and are improving their tactical positions.

On the same day, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian forces are gradually advancing in the south, but the Russian troops are putting up a strong resistance.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are facing minefields, kamikaze drones, and intense shelling," she said.

Maliar also said that Russian forces are redeploying troops from the south to the east of Ukraine, near Bakhmut.

"The enemy continues to concentrate its forces there (near Bakhmut), both personnel and military equipment, in order to prevent the advance of (Ukraine's) Armed Forces."

Earlier on June 11, Maliar reported that in the past week, the military had advanced 6.5 kilometers, regained 90 square kilometers, and liberated seven settlements — Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine continues counteroffensive operations in at least three directions.