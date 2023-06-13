Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates 7 settlements, regains 90 square kilometers over past week

by Dinara Khalilova June 13, 2023 10:21 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on a road near the frontline in Donetsk Oblast on June 5. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces have liberated seven settlements over the past week as part of an ongoing counteroffensive, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 12.

Those are Lobkove, Levadne, and Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Donetsk Oblast's villages of Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne.

The liberation of Lobkove and Levadne is reported for the first time.

The Ukrainian military has advanced 6.5 km and regained 90 square kilometers of land, according to Maliar.

Particularly in the Bakhmut area, Ukraine's forces have advanced 1.5 km on the left flank and 3.5 km on the right flank, having recaptured 16 square kilometers, the official said on Telegram.

According to the head of the U.K. Parliament's defense committee, cited by Sky News, Ukraine might launch a "major attack" against Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region "in the next few days."

On June 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces was already ongoing in Ukraine.

