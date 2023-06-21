Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia fortifying approaches to Crimea

by Martin Fornusek June 21, 2023 12:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has been building up rear defensive lines in southern Ukraine over the past weeks, particularly on the approaches to occupied Crimea, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on June 21.

According to the report, this includes a nine-kilometers-long defense zone on the narrow land bridge between Crimea and Kherson Oblast, 3.5 kilometers north of the city of Armiansk on the occupied peninsula.

"These elaborate defenses highlight the Russian command's assessment that Ukrainian forces are capable of directly assaulting Crimea," the U.K. intelligence said.

London pointed out Russian concerns about defending Crimea already in May. Local proxies are reportedly building up paramilitary forces, worried that Russian regulars may not be sufficient for a successful defense.

Ukraine has set itself the goal of total liberation of the occupied territories, including Crimea.

Amid the ongoing counteroffensive, Ukraine's forces report successful offensive operations on the southern front line with advances up to seven kilometers. At the same time, Russian troops are redeploying to the embattled Zaporizhzhia Oblast to halt Ukrainian advances.

Ukraine war latest: Military reports advance in the south, says ‘biggest strike still ahead’
Key developments on June 20: * Russian forces attack first responders in Kherson Oblast, killing 1, injuring 7 * Ukrainian forces reportedly advance south as fierce fighting is ongoing * Evacuation in flooded Kherson Oblast finished, emergency service says * Biden: Threat of Russia using tactic…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.