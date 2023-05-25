Defense Ministry confirms Ukrainian drone attack on Russian Black Sea warship

This audio is created with AI assistance

With a video published on Twitter on May 25, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry confirmed that an attack on the Russian military's Ivan Khurs warship was carried out with Ukrainian drones.

Earlier on May 24, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that a vessel of its Black Sea Fleet was attacked by three Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles, or drones.

According to Moscow, the attack occurred around 5:30 a.m. local time. The ship was located 140 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus Strait and was not damaged, while the attacking vehicles were allegedly destroyed, the ministry said.

Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti said the Ivan Khurs is "designed to provide communications and fleet control" and "conduct intelligence and electronic warfare."

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it had strengthened its naval security following the explosion of the Nord Stream Pipeline and blamed Ukraine's Armed Forces for the attempted attack against the Ivan Khurs.

