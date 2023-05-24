Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Moscow claims Russian Black Sea Fleet ship attacked by unmanned surface vehicles

May 24, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

A reconnaissance ship belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet was attacked by three unmanned surface vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on May 24.

"Ukraine's Armed Forces made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet ship 'Ivan Khurs' – which is performing tasks to ensure the safety of the operation of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Turkey – with three unmanned surface vehicles,"  Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in a video.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack occurred around 5:30 a.m. local time. The ship was located 140 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus Strait and it was not damaged, the ministry said.

Russian state media RIA Novosti said the Ivan Khurs is "designed to provide communications and fleet control" and "conduct intelligence and electronic warfare."

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it strengthened its naval security following the explosion of the Nord Stream Pipeline and blamed Ukraine's Armed Forces for the attempted attack against the Ivan Khurs. Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the situation.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
