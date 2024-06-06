Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
News Feed, Reserve+, Mobilization, Conscription, Ukraine
Defense Ministry: 1.6 million draft-aged men update military registration data

by Sonya Bandouil June 6, 2024 7:51 AM 1 min read
In this photo illustration, a mobile phone shows Information about a male of conscription age in the 'Oberih' register after updating the data in the Reserv+ application in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2024. (Dmytro Larin/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Approximately 1.6 million Ukrainians have updated their information in line with new mobilization norms effective May 18, with over 1.4 million using the "Reserve+" application, Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko reported on June 5.

Starting June 18, a QR code in the "Reserve+" app will serve as an electronic military registration document, eliminating the need to carry paper documents. Relevant officials can verify this QR code through the app.

Although the Ministry of Defense announced that summonses will not be sent through the app for now, conscripts and reservists aged 18-60 must update their contact information by July 16.

After providing their relevant phone number, address, and email, users can then view their current draft status obtained from the electronic register Oberih.

Chernohorenko stated that the Reserve+ application is available in markets in 176 countries.

Ukraine's parliament adopted an updated mobilization law in mid-April in order to ramp up mobilization amid Russia's ongoing war.

Another law, signed by the president just before the mobilization law was passed, lowered the minimum age of compulsory military service from 27 to 25.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
