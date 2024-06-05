Battlefield situation is difficult, but Ukraine 'has chance' to change it, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine's east remains difficult, but Ukrainian soldiers can shift it to their advantage by doing “everything possible,” Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on June 5.

Russia is continuing to push on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, and Kharkiv sectors, Syrskyi said after visiting the eastern front.

In other directions, Moscow's troops are reportedly carrying out attacks" to stretch the active front line," to grind down Ukrainian troops and prevent them from deploying to other areas.

Russian forces launched a new offensive on May 10 in Kharkiv Oblast, where they reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) before Ukraine halted the advance near the first line of defense.

Russia advanced toward the villages of Hlyboke and Lyptsi in the region, as well as the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast and the area near Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast.

“In Vovchansk, our main task at this stage is to hold back the enemy, inflict maximum losses and gradually move forward to liberate our territories,” the commander said.

Heavy fighting is also ongoing near the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian troops are trying to break through Ukraine's defense from two directions, Syrskyi said.

The general said his task is to provide this sector with sufficient ammunition and combat-ready reserves. Commanders of Ukrainian units are "fully aware of the situation" and are "skillfully" using all types of weapons, including attack drones, according to Syrskyi.

“Our task is to stop the enemy and force them to go on the defensive,” Syrskyi said.

"Despite the difficult situation, we have a chance to change the situation in our favor. And the defense forces are doing everything possible to do so."