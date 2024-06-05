Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, War, Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Kupiansk
Edit post

Battlefield situation is difficult, but Ukraine 'has chance' to change it, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 5, 2024 6:40 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine's east remains difficult, but Ukrainian soldiers can shift it to their advantage by doing “everything possible,” Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on June 5.

Russia is continuing to push on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, and Kharkiv sectors, Syrskyi said after visiting the eastern front.

In other directions, Moscow's troops are reportedly carrying out attacks" to stretch the active front line," to grind down Ukrainian troops and prevent them from deploying to other areas.

Russian forces launched a new offensive on May 10 in Kharkiv Oblast, where they reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) before Ukraine halted the advance near the first line of defense.

Russia advanced toward the villages of Hlyboke and Lyptsi in the region, as well as the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast and the area near Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast.

“In Vovchansk, our main task at this stage is to hold back the enemy, inflict maximum losses and gradually move forward to liberate our territories,” the commander said.

Heavy fighting is also ongoing near the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian troops are trying to break through Ukraine's defense from two directions, Syrskyi said.

The general said his task is to provide this sector with sufficient ammunition and combat-ready reserves. Commanders of Ukrainian units are "fully aware of the situation" and are "skillfully" using all types of weapons, including attack drones, according to Syrskyi.

“Our task is to stop the enemy and force them to go on the defensive,” Syrskyi said.

"Despite the difficult situation, we have a chance to change the situation in our favor. And the defense forces are doing everything possible to do so."

With all eyes on Kharkiv, Russian troops take one Donbas village after another
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing soldiers’ full names since they disclosed information without authorization from their command. DONETSK OBLAST—As public attention shifted to Moscow’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces steadily advance in the country’s easternm…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:15 PM

FT: Ukrainians may face blackouts for most of day during winter.

Russia's systematic destruction of Ukraine's energy system means that by winter, Ukrainians may be without electricity for the "vast majority" of the day, the Financial Times reported on June 5, citing Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.