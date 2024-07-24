Czechia preparing new shell initiative to supply Ukraine in 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

Prague is preparing to launch a new initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine in 2025, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said in an interview with the Deník N newspaper on July 24.

Czechia unveiled the international ammunition initiative earlier this year amid Ukraine's shell shortages, largely caused by delays in U.S. assistance. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky noted that sufficient funds have been secured to provide Ukraine with 500,000 shells by the end of 2024.

"This is a natural extension of the mechanism that is already working... The sooner donors allocate funds, the sooner our companies will sign long-term contracts," Cernochova said.

Five Czech companies — Czechoslovak Group, STV Group, Omnipol, Colt CZ Group SE і DSS — will participate in another project called "Initiative 2025," the media outlet reported.

Prague will act as a mediator between arms manufacturers purchasing artillery ammunition for Kyiv and European countries providing funds for it, the minister explained.

Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands support the initiative, according to Tomas Kopecny, the Czech envoy for Ukraine's reconstruction, according to Radio Prague International. Negotiations on financing the project may begin at the end of this summer.

Lipavský also mentioned that Prague plans to send another 100,000 rounds to Ukraine in July and August, in addition to the roughly 45,000 shells shipped in June.

Eighteen countries have pledged support to the initial initiative, with 15 having fulfilled their promises and provided the funds, according to the minister.