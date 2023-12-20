Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News, News Feed
Edit post

Czech president warns 2024 may be favorable to Putin

by Lance Luo December 20, 2023 3:55 AM 1 min read
Czech President Petr Pavel looks on while attending the Italian-Czech Business Forum in Milan, Italy. (Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Czech President Petr Pavel, a top NATO leader and ardent Ukraine supporter, told Seznam Zpravy on Dec. 19 that he expects “a new situation” next year that could favor Moscow.

The former military general said reasons include the 2024 U.S. presidential election that could see former President Donald Trump return to power, and geopolitical deterioration in the Middle East, diverting Western resources away from Ukraine.

International fiscal support for Ukraine has tapered off since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, while global attention has shifted to Israel’s military response.

Kyiv is critically dependent on Western funds as it continues to battle against Russian forces. On Dec. 15, Hungary blocked €50bn in EU aid for Ukraine, while a bill authorizing over $60 billion in aid has been held up in the U.S. Congress with no end in sight.

Ukraine risks a serious economic downturn in 2024 unless its Western supporters can muster enough funds to fill a massive hole in its budget, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told POLITICO in November.

Kyiv continues to rely on allies to cover half of its overall national budget, a staggering $42 billion per year, through financial grants and loans.

Czechia, Denmark to jointly donate arms to Ukraine
As a first package of the newly announced aid, Ukraine will receive around 50 infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, 2,500 pistols, 7,000 rifles, 500 light machine guns, 500 sniper rifles, electronic warfare and surveillance equipment, and an unspecified amount of artillery shells.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek


Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
3:43 AM

Russian seaport terminal on fire.

The terminal of the Russian Novatek natural gas company caught on fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko announced on Telegram. Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.