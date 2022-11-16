Czech parliament's lower house recognizes Russian authorities as a 'terrorist regime'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Czech Chamber of Deputies passed a resolution recognizing the Russian authorities as a “terrorist regime,” according to the statement published on Nov. 15.

The resolution condemns Russia's mass attacks on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure. It also says that the members do not recognize the results of Russia's sham referendums on the annexation of four occupied Ukrainian regions to Russia.

The resolution also supports the establishment of a special international criminal tribunal to investigate war crimes committed by the Russian forces in Ukraine.

Earlier in October, the Polish Senate and the Estonian parliament recognized Russian authorities as "a terrorist regime."