Estonian parliament declares Russia terrorist regime

October 18, 2022 3:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Estonian parliament condemned Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories and voted to declare Russia "a terrorist regime" on Oct. 18. 

"Putin's regime, with its threats of a nuclear attack, has turned Russia into the biggest danger to peace in Europe and in the whole world," reads the statement submitted by 85 Estonian lawmakers.

Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu, has also supported the creation of an international tribunal for investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine and called to strip Russia of its status as the U.N. Security Council permanent member.

