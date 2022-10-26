Polish Senate recognizes Russian authorities as a terrorist regime

On Oct. 26, the Polish Senate voted unanimously in support of a resolution recognizing Russian authorities as a terrorist regime.



In the resolution, the Polish Senate "strongly condemns" Russian aggression saying that Russian forces are "terrorizing" Ukrainians by bombarding civilian targets in their cities, torturing and killing prisoners of war and civilians in the occupied territories, and kidnapping children.



"That is why Russia must be defeated and deprived of the possibility of endangering its neighbors," the resolution says.



Earlier on Oct. 18, the Estonian parliament also recognized Russia "a terrorist regime."