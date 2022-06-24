Lomachenko defeats Commey, eyes title bout

Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko (L) handily defeated the Ghanaian Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 11, 2021. (Vasyl Lomachenko/Telegram)

Three-division boxing champion Vasyl Lomachenko defeated Ghanaian lightweight Richard Commey by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 11.

Though Commey went down to Lomachenko's left hook in the seventh, the late-night World Boxing Organization intercontinental title fight ran for the full 12 rounds. It was largely one-sided, with two judges awarding victory to Lomachenko in 11 of them.

With a final score of 117-110, 119-108 and 119-108, Lomachenko handed the Ghanaian ex-lightweight champion his fourth professional loss.

The intercontinental title has long been considered a second-tier prize. Lomachenko has now set his sights higher – the WBO world championship.

Lomachenko is considered, pound for pound, to be one of the world's best boxers. He won two Olympic gold medals and is a former champion in the featherweight, junior lightweight and lightweight categories. His career spans 16 victories with 11 knockouts and two defeats.

However, the Ukrainian has now gone over a year without a boxing crown. In October 2020, Lomachenko unexpectedly lost to undefeated U.S. fighter Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision, with the judges' scorecards reading 119–109, 117–111 and 116–112. Lomachenko lost three major lightweight titles – WBA, IBF, and WBO – all at once.

In November, Lopez lost the titles to Australian George Kambosos via split decision.

After his fight against Commey, Lomachenko said he would travel to Australia to face Kambosos for a chance to win back his titles.

“I will go anywhere I need to fight him,” Lomachenko said from the rink. “I need this chance."