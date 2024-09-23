The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Crimean Bridge, Crimea, The Hague, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Crimean Bridge ‘must come down,’ Ukraine says at Hague international court

by Chris York September 23, 2024 4:23 PM 3 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has said the Crimean Bridge "must come down" as it accused Russia of flouting maritime laws at an international court in the Hague on Sept. 23.

Speaking at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Anton Korynevych, said Russia "wants to take the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait for itself."

"So it has built a great gate at their entrance, to keep international shipping out while allowing small Russian river vessels in," he said, adding: "The bridge is unlawful, and it must come down."

Ukraine began proceedings at the court in 2016 when Russia began construction of the Crimean Bridge to link the occupied peninsula with the Russian mainland.

Kyiv says it was built deliberately low to the water in order to keep out international shipping.

The structure became a critical supply route for Russian forces after the launch of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The bridge was heavily damaged by Ukrainian strikes in October 2022 and July 2023, prompting Russia to take steps to further defend the structure.

"Russia now views the Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov, and perhaps even parts of the Black Sea, as its proprietary waters," Korynevych said.

"Russia wants these waters to be viewed as part of its 21st century empire.  And while you will hear Russia’s experts say the Sea of Azov is similar to a lake or a river, Ukraine does not accept this, and neither should this Tribunal," he added.

Russia's representative at the court, Gennady Kuzmin, said the claims are "simply wrong."

International arbitration cases can take years to resolve, and a judgment in the case is not expected anytime soon.

Ukrainian forces break through another section of Russian border, 95th Brigade claims
“This is the second successful operation to break through the Russian border since the beginning of the operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast,” Ukraine’s 95th Separate Polesian Air Assault Brigade said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Last month Kyiv's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said Ukraine is working on a "complex solution" that could destroy the bridge in the coming months.

Speaking to national TV, he said "work is ongoing" to take out the structure which connects the Russian mainland with the peninsula, and has been a crucial supply route for the Russian military in Ukraine.

"Everyone is working on long-range strikes and (the destruction of the Crimean bridge),"he said in comments reported by Ukrinform.

"All this requires, let's say, a complex solution."

Ukraine's Navy said in June that destroying the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea would not have the same effect now because Russia barely uses it for military purposes anymore.

Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), did not rule out that Russia may try to use the structure for weapons supplies again after it is fully restored.

Zelensky comes to US in attempt to boost firepower, pitch victory
President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to be the latest world leader to nudge his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in a face-to-face meeting into providing Kyiv with more firepower — key to a potential Ukrainian victory — and the crucial right to use it against Russia’s invading forces without restrictions.…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:57 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia injures 16.

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, including a 15-year-old boy. The strike resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.