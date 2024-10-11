Conscription officers detain men outside Okean Elzy concert in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Conscription officers checked documents and detained some male concertgoers outside Kyiv's Palace of Sports on Oct. 11 during a performance by Okean Elzy, a popular Ukrainian rock band, the news outlet Hromadske reported.

Ukraine has made efforts to ramp up mobilization this year, with President Volodymyr Zelensky signing a new law on mobilization on April 16. The law stipulates that those eligible for military service must maintain updated data and documentation.

Video footage taken at the scene by Hromadske correspondents shows officers stationed outside the doors to the venue, intercepting male attendees as they exited the concert. In the video, officers are forcibly arresting some men.

Police reportedly checked the military registration documents of the men as they left the venue. Those who had problems with their documentation were either arrested, or released after being issued summonses.

Officers reportedly prevented one woman from entering a patrol car to accompany her husband after he was detained.

Under Ukraine's new mobilization law, men who do not properly update their military documents can be fined or placed on a wanted list. The law also introduces harsher penalties for draft evasion.

The methods of some enlistment offices have come under scrutiny for aggressive tactics. There have been multiple cases of suspected abuses committed by enlistment officials toward civilians and conscripts since the launch of large-scale mobilization.