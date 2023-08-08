Communications Manager/Head of Communications for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a communications manager/head of communications position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute a comprehensive communication strategy to enhance the Kyiv Independent's brand image and visibility:

- set clear communication goals and objectives;

- define priorities beyond the confines of the role within the company and consider communication on a regional and global scale;

Lead global communication impact initiatives organized by the Kyiv Independent & its partners;

Collaborate closely with top management to align communication initiatives with the overall company strategy and objectives;

Manage the operations of the communication department, ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency of the team:

- ensure effective operational planning of the department work: define key messages, and plan communication activities on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis;

- manage the budget allocated to the communication department and overall communication efforts of The Kyiv Independent;

Foster synergy between the communication department and other teams within the organization;

Establish external partnerships to grow the Kyiv Independent’s brand awareness and increase audience reach;

Monitor and assess the effectiveness of communication campaigns;

Coordinate, plan and prioritize media interactions, including interviews and media visits, to promote the organization and its projects effectively.

Requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience in PR, corporate communications, or related fields;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (C1+);

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels;

Demonstrated ability to make prompt decisions and maintain a keen attention to detail;

Extensive network and warm contacts in the media and communications industry, with a proactive approach to networking;

Experience in growing and leading a team of high-level specialists;

Proficiency in communicating with international media and presenting ideas effectively;

Previous experience in the news media industry or relevant fields would be considered an advantage;

Good understanding of Ukrainian and the region’s social and political scene;

Knowledge and understanding of the values of the Kyiv Independent;

Being based in a time zone that is in the +-3 hours range to Kyiv headquarters.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

The ability to work remotely upon agreement;

Work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders.

Note: It’s a full-time position in the Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.