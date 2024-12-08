This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Assad regime collapse in Syria exposes weakness of Russia, Iran, EU's top diplomat says

by Martina Sapio and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2024 6:03 PM
A car adorned with posters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is pictured on a street in Kerch, occupied territory of Crimea, on July 21, 2019. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
The fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime underscores the fragility of his allies Russia and Iran, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated on Dec. 8 on X.

Syrian rebels announced on Dec. 8 that they had ousted Assad from the capital city of Damascus.

In her post on X, Kallas described Assad’s fall as a “positive and long-awaited development," saying that the collapse "shows the weakness of Assad’s backers, Russia and Iran."

She also stressed the necessity of global cooperation to stabilize Syria and ensure broader regional security.

The Assad regime's apparent stability unraveled in late November, when a rapid rebel offensive dismantled Assad’s hold on power within just two weeks.

Russia, a long-standing supporter of Assad, maintained substantial military infrastructure in Syria, including the Tartus Naval Base and the Khmeimim Air Base. The rebellion’s rapid advance marks a pivotal shift in Russia’s regional influence.

Moscow reportedly began withdrawing its military presence from Syria, Ukraine's military intelligence agency said on Dec. 8.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump remarked earlier the same day that Assad’s fall highlights Russia’s strained foreign policy, as it struggles to manage its involvement in Syria while remaining committed to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Authors: Martina Sapio, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Reuters reports Assad may have died in plane crash, later removes report.

Reuters on Dec. 8 reported, citing its Syrian sources that "there was a very high probability that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed in a plane crash" as he was fleeing Damascus following its capture by rebels. Reuters later deleted the information from its reporting.
11:50 PM

US announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The latest aid package will be pulled through the remaining $2 billion in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) — a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.
