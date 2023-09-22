Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
CNN: Zelensky pledges to liberate Bakhmut, two other crucial cities

by Nate Ostiller September 22, 2023 10:36 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as he arrives for a meeting with members of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine will de-occupy a number of Ukrainian cities.

“We will de-occupy Bakhmut. And I think we will de-occupy two more cities,” Zelensky stated in Washington, according to CNN.

Although he would not clarify which cities he referred to, Zelensky stressed that there is a “very, very comprehensive plan.”

Russia occupied Bakhmut in late May after a nearly yearlong battle for the city. Fighting has continued in the outskirts of the city ever since.

In his discussion with CNN editors, Zelensky also addressed several other issues, including his talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a reiteration of the need for ATACMS, his positive discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly, and a vow not to ease the pressure of the counteroffensive.

Zelensky: Ukraine to produce weapons together with US
In his evening address on Sept. 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that there is a “long-term agreement” between the U.S. and Ukraine to produce weapons.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.