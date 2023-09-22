CNN: Zelensky pledges to liberate Bakhmut, two other crucial cities

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine will de-occupy a number of Ukrainian cities.

“We will de-occupy Bakhmut. And I think we will de-occupy two more cities,” Zelensky stated in Washington, according to CNN.

Although he would not clarify which cities he referred to, Zelensky stressed that there is a “very, very comprehensive plan.”

Russia occupied Bakhmut in late May after a nearly yearlong battle for the city. Fighting has continued in the outskirts of the city ever since.

In his discussion with CNN editors, Zelensky also addressed several other issues, including his talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a reiteration of the need for ATACMS, his positive discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly, and a vow not to ease the pressure of the counteroffensive.