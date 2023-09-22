Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukraine to produce weapons together with US

by Olena Goncharova September 22, 2023 6:56 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the U.N. Security Council on the war in his country in a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 20, 2023, in New York City. (Photo credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In his evening address on Sept. 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that there is a "long-term agreement" between the U.S. and Ukraine to produce weapons.

"I met with President Biden and his team. There is a new defense package: air defense, artillery, shells, engineering equipment," the president said. "There is also a long-term agreement – we will work together for Ukraine to produce the necessary weapons together with the United States. This is a new level of our unity!"

The president said that co-production in the defense industry with the U.S. is "a historic thing."

"A new industrial base, new jobs for both our nations. In particular, Ukraine will be able to produce air defense systems," he added. "We are preparing to create a new defense ecosystem together with the United States to produce weapons to further reinforce freedom and the protection of life together. This will yield global positive results."

On Sept. 21, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $128 million in new U.S. security assistance to Ukraine as well as $197 million in arms and equipment.

The announcement came amid Zelensky's visit to the White House, where he met with President Joe Biden.

Author: Olena Goncharova
