CNN: US ambassador says China should push Russia to end its war in Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on May 2 that "it’d be helpful if China pushed Russia to cease bombing of Ukrainian schools, and Ukrainian hospitals, and Ukrainian apartment buildings," CNN reported.

"What we need to see from China is to push Russia to withdraw its troops and so that Ukraine can have all of its territory back and can be fully sovereign again in all aspects of that word," Burns said.

He also called the phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "a good first step" while calling for follow-up actions.

"We would like to see China be much more tough-minded in its advice to the Russians," he said, calling for "action to end the war as quickly as possible in terms, of course, that the Ukrainian government can accept."

Burns also said the U.S. had not seen evidence that China was providing lethal military aid to Russia, but it was monitoring it.

Zelensky talked to Xi on April 26 for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Zelensky tweeted that he hoped the "long and meaningful phone call" and the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China would "give a powerful impetus" to the countries' relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Hua Chunying also reported the conversation, adding that it had been initiated by the Ukrainian side.

Later, she said that Beijing would send the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine and other countries "to have in-depth communication with all parties on political settlement" of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Hua called the Russian unprovoked full-scale invasion "Ukraine crisis" in line with China's continued refusal to clearly state and condemn the aggressor in this war.

China approved a UN resolution on May 2 that referred to the "unprecedented challenges" facing Europe "following the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and earlier against Georgia."

The resolution also calls for "reparations" for the victims of Russia's military aggression and "prosecution of all those responsible for violations of international law."

Yet China has so far refused to publicly condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and annexation of Ukrainian territories, which is at odds with respect for international law and sovereignty outlined in its 12-point peace plan for Ukraine.

Beijing's 12-point plan calls on all parties to respect the sovereignty of all nations, safeguard nuclear facilities, facilitate grain exports, and protect civilians and prisoners of war.

However, the proposal also urges abandoning "the Cold War mentality" and "stopping unilateral sanctions," rhetoric frequently used by Beijing to criticize the West's response to Russia's war.