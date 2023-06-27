Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
CNN: Satellite images show 2 planes linked to Prigozhin at airbase in Belarus

by Liliane Bivings June 28, 2023 2:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two planes linked to private military contractor Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin landed at an airbase in Belarus early on June 27, according to satellite images from BlackSky, CNN reported.

While Prigozhin's whereabouts have not yet been confirmed, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claimed that the Wagner boss had arrived in Belarus in the morning of June 27.

CNN's analysis of the planes' measurements and additional satellite imagery from BlackSky showed that the planes arrived within the last 24 hours and matched the dimensions of Prigozhin-linked aircraft, CNN wrote.

A senior European intelligence official and a source familiar with Prigozhin's planes also told CNN that the planes that landed in Minsk today are linked to Prigozhin but they could not confirm if he was on board.

Since the Wagner Group's armed rebellion reached its conclusion with an alleged deal brokered by Lukashenko and a decision that Prigozhin would relocate to Belarus, Prigozhin's movements have been closely followed.

IStories, an independent Russian investigative journalism project, reported on June 26, citing flight tracker data, that Prigozhin flew from Rostov, a regional capital in Russia that Wagner managed to briefly occupy during its insurrection, to St. Petersburg on June 25.

Author: Liliane Bivings
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

