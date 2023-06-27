CNN: Satellite images show 2 planes linked to Prigozhin at airbase in Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two planes linked to private military contractor Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin landed at an airbase in Belarus early on June 27, according to satellite images from BlackSky, CNN reported.

While Prigozhin's whereabouts have not yet been confirmed, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claimed that the Wagner boss had arrived in Belarus in the morning of June 27.

CNN's analysis of the planes' measurements and additional satellite imagery from BlackSky showed that the planes arrived within the last 24 hours and matched the dimensions of Prigozhin-linked aircraft, CNN wrote.

A senior European intelligence official and a source familiar with Prigozhin's planes also told CNN that the planes that landed in Minsk today are linked to Prigozhin but they could not confirm if he was on board.

Since the Wagner Group's armed rebellion reached its conclusion with an alleged deal brokered by Lukashenko and a decision that Prigozhin would relocate to Belarus, Prigozhin's movements have been closely followed.

IStories, an independent Russian investigative journalism project, reported on June 26, citing flight tracker data, that Prigozhin flew from Rostov, a regional capital in Russia that Wagner managed to briefly occupy during its insurrection, to St. Petersburg on June 25.