City Council: Teenage girl injured by Russian shelling in Kramatorsk dies from her injuries

Yelyzaveta Nevara, a 16-year-old girl who was wounded by Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on April 29, died from her injuries in the hospital, the Kramatorsk City Council reported on May 5.

"The death of such a young person is a terrible tragedy for the entire community. Lisa was a fragile girl, quiet and very modest. She was not only an excellent student, but also a friendly and kind soul who could always cheer up her friends and teachers," the city council wrote.

According to the Kramatorsk City Council, Nevara was set to celebrate her 17th birthday this summer.

The United Nations reported in early April that at least 501 children had been killed by Russia's war since the start of the full-scale invasion, acknowledging that the actual number was likely much higher.



The United Nations also reported that around 1,000 children from Ukraine had suffered injuries due to the attacks launched by Russia, and a significant number of those injuries were permanent in nature.