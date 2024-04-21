Skip to content
News Feed, Moldova, Airport evacuation, bomb threat, Chisinau International Airport
Chisinau airport evacuated following bomb threat

by Olena Goncharova April 21, 2024 10:36 PM 1 min read
Passengers wait after they were evacuated from Chisinau Airport due to a bomb scare on July 30, 2022 in Chisinau, Moldova. Numerous bomb scares have been reported at the airport recently and many flights have been delayed or cancelled. (Michele Lapini/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Passengers and staff were evacuated from the Chisinau International Airport in Moldova's capital on April 21 due to an explosion threat.

"The Chisinau airport is currently on alert. All services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are conducting on-site checks. Passengers and airport staff have been evacuated from the building," Raisa Novitski, spokeswoman for the Moldovan Border Police, was quoted as saying by Ukrinform news agency.

For safety precautions, trolleybus route No. 30 was redirected to Airport Street, according to the country's Electric Transport Department.

The officials provided no further information.

A night before, passengers and staff evacuated from Chisinau airport following a 9:40 p.m. report of alleged bombs on-site and on one of the planes. The alarm turned out to be false.

Amid concerns of potential destabilization by Russia, the United States is strengthening collaboration with the Moldovan government, Ned Price, deputy to the U.S. representative to the U.N., told a Kyiv Independent reporter on April 11.

Tensions between Moscow and Chisinau have been mounting since February 2022 amid fears that the war may spill into Moldova via Transnistria, a Moldovan territory occupied by Russian troops since the early 1990s.

Ambassador: EU to provide lethal aid to Moldova
The European Union plans to provide lethal military aid to Moldova, EU Ambassador to Moldova Janis Mazeiks told reporters in Chisinau on April 10.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

11:40 PM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in seven separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 21. There were no casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.
8:44 PM

Zelensky: US aid gives Ukraine 'chance at victory.'

"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces, I pray, and we will have a chance at victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons system, which we need so much, which thousands of soldiers need so much."
2:37 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 20. At least 283 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
