Chisinau airport evacuated following bomb threat

Passengers and staff were evacuated from the Chisinau International Airport in Moldova's capital on April 21 due to an explosion threat.

"The Chisinau airport is currently on alert. All services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are conducting on-site checks. Passengers and airport staff have been evacuated from the building," Raisa Novitski, spokeswoman for the Moldovan Border Police, was quoted as saying by Ukrinform news agency.

For safety precautions, trolleybus route No. 30 was redirected to Airport Street, according to the country's Electric Transport Department.

The officials provided no further information.

A night before, passengers and staff evacuated from Chisinau airport following a 9:40 p.m. report of alleged bombs on-site and on one of the planes. The alarm turned out to be false.

Amid concerns of potential destabilization by Russia, the United States is strengthening collaboration with the Moldovan government, Ned Price, deputy to the U.S. representative to the U.N., told a Kyiv Independent reporter on April 11.

Tensions between Moscow and Chisinau have been mounting since February 2022 amid fears that the war may spill into Moldova via Transnistria, a Moldovan territory occupied by Russian troops since the early 1990s.