China claims its Ukraine peace plan has support of more than 110 countries

China's six-point plan for peace in Ukraine has the support of more than 110 countries, a Beijing official said on Aug. 2.

China officially declares itself a neutral party to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine and has denied providing lethal aid to both sides, but Beijing and Moscow continue to develop closer ties, most recently with Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting his counterpart Xi Jinping in May.

Beijing has been trying to enlist developing nations to join its six-point peace plan, which China and Brazil laid out in May.

The six-point plan calls for:

Non-escalation or provocations by either side. An international peace conference accepted by both Russia and Ukraine, and which includes "fair discussion" of all peace plans. An increase of humanitarian assistance to "prevent a humanitarian crisis on a larger scale," as well as an exchange of POWs, and no attacks on civilians. All possible efforts must be made to "prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid nuclear crisis." Attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities "must be opposed." Enhanced international cooperation on several issues in order to "protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains."

It makes no mention of Ukraine's territorial integrity or the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Speaking on Aug. 2 during a trip to Brazil, with which China jointly proposed the plan, Special Representative of the Government of the People's Republic of China for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, claimed international support for it was growing.

"China and Brazil jointly published the so-called six-point consensus on the promotion of a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," he said in comments reported by Ukrinform.

"This statement has gained the support of more than 110 countries."

He did not specify which countries had pledged their support. In early June, China said the plan had the support of 45 countries.

The Chinese proposal has been presented as an alternative to President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan, which is backed by Kyiv's Western partners.

Zelensky's 10-point peace formula, a plan first outlined in the fall of 2022, calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, and the release of all prisoners, among other goals.