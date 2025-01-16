North Korean troops to join Russia’s Victory Day for the first time, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean soldiers will participate in Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, marking the first such instance in history, the Japanese broadcaster NHK World reported on Jan. 16, citing undisclosed Russian sources.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has deepened its diplomatic and military ties with North Korea. Last fall, Pyongyang sent troops to Russia's Kursk Oblast to bolster Moscow's efforts against a Ukrainian incursion.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced on Jan. 15 that military from 19 "friendly" countries have been invited to the Victory Day parade. NHK's sources said that tens of North Korean personnel are expected to participate in the commemoration of the victory in World War II.

Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov signaled back in December 2024 that North Korean troops might join the event.

Additionally, a North Korean military band is reportedly set to perform at a music event in Moscow in late August, marking the first time North Korean military representatives will participate in such events in Russia.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

The Kremlin heavily leverages the annual Victory Day celebrations to project military strength and propagate its narrative of Soviet heroism in World War II.

Russian propaganda continues to exploit these historical victories, using them to justify its current aggression against Ukraine. Putin has framed the war as a mission to "de-Nazify" Ukraine, a false accusation rooted in his broader disinformation campaign.