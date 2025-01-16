Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Victory Day, Moscow
Edit post

North Korean troops to join Russia’s Victory Day for the first time, media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 16, 2025 3:06 PM 2 min read
Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers leave after bowing before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il during National Memorial Day on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea on Dec. 17, 2018. (Kim Won Jin / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean soldiers will participate in Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, marking the first such instance in history, the Japanese broadcaster NHK World reported on Jan. 16, citing undisclosed Russian sources.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has deepened its diplomatic and military ties with North Korea. Last fall, Pyongyang sent troops to Russia's Kursk Oblast to bolster Moscow's efforts against a Ukrainian incursion.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced on Jan. 15 that military from 19 "friendly" countries have been invited to the Victory Day parade. NHK's sources said that tens of North Korean personnel are expected to participate in the commemoration of the victory in World War II.

Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov signaled back in December 2024 that North Korean troops might join the event.

Additionally, a North Korean military band is reportedly set to perform at a music event in Moscow in late August, marking the first time North Korean military representatives will participate in such events in Russia.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

The Kremlin heavily leverages the annual Victory Day celebrations to project military strength and propagate its narrative of Soviet heroism in World War II.

Russian propaganda continues to exploit these historical victories, using them to justify its current aggression against Ukraine. Putin has framed the war as a mission to "de-Nazify" Ukraine, a false accusation rooted in his broader disinformation campaign.

Everything we know about the North Korean POWs captured by Ukraine
Ukrainian forces fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast captured two North Korean soldiers, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Jan. 11, “irrefutable evidence” of Pyongyang’s involvement in Moscow’s full-scale invasion. “This task was not easy,” Zelensky said, claiming that North Korean military p…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:54 AM  (Updated: )

UK PM Starmer visits Kyiv to sign '100 Year Partnership' with Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 amid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, where Starmer is set to sign a wide-ranging "100 Year Partnership" treaty, covering a number of areas including defense, energy, and trade.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.