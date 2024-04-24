Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Occupied territories, Russia, Children, Children during the war, War
Edit post

Ombudsman: Children in occupied Ukraine 'forced to make trench candles'

by Chris York April 24, 2024 9:18 AM 2 min read
Illustrative picture of two trench candles (Wikicommons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian authorities in occupied Ukraine are forcing students to make trench candles as part of their curriculum, Ukraine's Chief Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on April 23.

In a post on Facebook, Lubinets said the manual labor was being presented as a "public initiative" but said it was just one of many measures used to prepare students for "war against their Homeland."

Ukrainian children in occupied territories face efforts to suppress their identity in "re-education camps" and Russian foster families, as well as training in military camps, Ukrainian officials have previously reported.

A trench candle is a small heating and cooking device made from a food can, strips of cardboard, and paraffin wax.

Lubinets said Russian authorities in the occupied territories had told education leaders that all students be taught how to make them.

"All actions of the enemy are aimed at erasing the identity of Ukrainian children," the ombudsman said.

"And the world community must react to such actions of the Russian Federation."

In February, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported that Russia is establishing military camps for Ukrainian teenagers in the Russian-occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Moscow plans to open a "center for military-sports training and patriotic education of youth called 'Warrior' based on the 'Iskra' children's health camp," the National Resistance Center said in its Feb. 8 report.

Teenagers will allegedly be taught firearms and engineering training.

The center said this is "preparation for service in the Russian army."

NGO Save Ukraine rescues 6 more children, their families from Russian occupation
As of today, the NGO has managed to bring back 290 children from Russia and occupied territories to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:52 AM

Russian man jailed for 10 years over railway sabotage, treason.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, what were previously treated as acts of hooliganism have often been tried as acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the Kremlin's war effort and those found guilty now face far harsher punishments.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:32 PM

Trump praises House speaker after vote on Ukraine aid.

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who allowed a vote on military aid for Ukraine after months of delays, the Guardian reported on April 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.