NGO Save Ukraine rescues 6 more children, their families from Russian occupation

by Martin Fornusek April 17, 2024 5:24 PM 1 min read
(Save Ukraine/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO, rescued six more children and their families from Russian occupation, the organization said on April 17.

As of today, the NGO has managed to bring back 290 children from Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian citizens who were safely brought home include Marina, who was on maternity leave with her one-year-old daughter when the full-scale invasion began.

Another rescued civilian was Olena, who lived with her sons in a village that was occupied a week after the start of the all-out war in February 2022.

Under Russian occupation, Ukrainian citizens experience searches by Russian authorities, are forced to accept Russian passports, and send their children to Russian schools, the NGO said.

Save Ukraine thanked its partners, We Are All Ukrainians and BF Humanity, for their assistance in saving children from Russian occupation.

According to the Children of War database, Russia has abducted or forcibly displaced over 19,500 children. Only 388 have been safely brought back to Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
1:57 PM

Norwegian foreign minister visits Odesa.

Barth Eide visited Odesa's port and said that he was "deeply impressed by the way Ukraine has been able to regain control and to ensure exports of grain to the world, despite constant Russian aggression."
