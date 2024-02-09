Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Occupied territories, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Edit post

National Resistance Center: Russia builds militaristic youth camps in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Mariia Tril February 9, 2024 9:58 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Children stand holding Russian flags in the children's center Artek, run by the Russian government in occupied Crimea, Ukraine, in February 2023. (Artek's press center)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia continues to set up military camps for Ukrainian teenagers in the Russian-occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on Feb. 8.

Russian aggression has deeply harmed Ukrainian children and youth, facing abductions, physical peril, and efforts to suppress their identity in "re-education camps" and Russian "foster families."

Moscow plans to open a "center for military-sports training and patriotic education of youth called 'Warrior' based on the 'Iskra' children's health camp," the National Resistance Center said in its Feb. 8 report.

Teenagers will allegedly be taught firearms and engineering training.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center said this is "preparation for service in the Russian army."

The training will allegedly happen under the supervision of instructors from Russia.

Ivan Fedorov, the newly appointed Zaporizhzhia Oblast governor, said earlier that Russia is militarizing residents of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, organizing the collection of drones in some educational institutions in Melitopol.

Russia also allegedly plans to involve primary school students in labor lessons where they would study to assemble drones.

Ukrainians living in Russian-occupied territories face repression due to their desire to educate their children according to the Ukrainian curriculum. Russian authorities are reportedly threatening parents and children and checking their devices for visits to Ukrainian websites.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff reported earlier that Russian authorities threatened parents to take children away and give them to orphanages in Russia if the parents did not comply with the demands of occupying authorities.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Russia has abducted over 19,500 Ukrainian children. So far, Ukraine has managed to repatriate 387 of these kidnapped children.

Author: Mariia Tril
News Feed

8:56 AM

Russia claims it destroyed 19 drones over 4 regions, Black Sea.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry, that its air defense "shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk Oblast, five over Bryansk Oblast, four over Orlov Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and six over the Black Sea" overnight on Feb. 9.
8:08 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10 of the 16 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from the Cape of Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk region, the Air Force reported on Feb. 9.
5:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 8 targeting 11 communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 251 explosions in the area.
12:44 AM

US announces ban on import of Russian diamonds.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Feb. 8 imposed a ban on non-industrial diamonds mined in Russia, prohibiting their export regardless of whether they were processed in Russia or substantially transformed in a third country.
8:57 PM

Senate advances Ukraine, Israel aid in procedural vote.

The U.S. Senate voted to proceed with a stripped-down foreign aid package that includes funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without reforms to border policy, potentially paving the way for passage after Republicans blocked a bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill.
8:37 PM

Ukraine returns 100 POWs from Russian captivity.

One hundred Ukrainian prisoners of war have been returned home from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 8. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Moscow also received 100 soldiers back.
