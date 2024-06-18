Skip to content
Children being recruited by Russia to set fire to military cars, Ukrainian ombudsman says

by Elsa Court June 18, 2024 9:39 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of a car on fire. (Rick Elkins via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian children are being recruited by Russia via social media to set fire to military cars parked in cities, Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on June 18.

Children are offered "several thousand dollars" to commit arson, Lubinets said.

Cases of setting fire to military vehicles have been reportedly recorded in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

Recruiting children to set fire to military vehicles is one of the ways Russia is trying to destabilize Ukraine's domestic situation, Lubinets said.

"Such acts involve criminal liability," Lubinets said, and urged parents to warn and educate their children about the recruitment schemes on social networks.

Russia turns to blackmail, big money in effort to recruit German spies, Berlin officials say
Russia is “working hard” to counter the expulsion of diplomats from Germany by turning to blackmail and the lure of big payouts to recruit spies, Berlin officials said on June 18.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Elsa Court
2:54 PM

Media: Italy may send Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, sources say.

"A batch of" Storm Shadow missiles and another SAMP/T air defense system will reportedly be included in the ninth aid package for Ukraine, which Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will present by the end of June, Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on June 18, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
1:43 PM

Zelensky signs law on single roaming zone with EU.

Under the "roam like at home" (RLAH) program, Ukrainians will not pay additional charges to use their mobile phone for communications and the Internet in the 27 EU countries. The same rules will apply to users of European operators traveling to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

