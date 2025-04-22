Chechen scholar: Russia’s cowardly violence in Ukraine is driven by desperation

This audio is created with AI assistance

For most people today, the word Chechnya immediately brings to mind Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader who governs the region as a loyal vassal of Vladimir Putin. It evokes images of a turbulent, fear-stricken state at the mercy of the Kremlin’s whims.

Yet, Chechnya’s story is far more intricate. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Chechnya — like many former Soviet republics — sought independence from Moscow. This pursuit led to two brutal wars in 1994-1996 and 1999-2000 that devastated its population and left lasting scars.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leaders like President Volodymyr Zelensky have drawn parallels between Russia’s tactics in Chechnya and Ukraine. Many see the war in Ukraine as part of a broader pattern of Russian aggression that has affected multiple nations and shattered countless lives.

This is why some pro-democracy Chechens – including those who have been fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russia — recognize that the outcome of the war in Ukraine could shape the prospects for Russia's decolonization and the future of their own national liberation.

The Kyiv Independent spoke with Chechen political scientist Marat Iliyasov about the lead-up to the Chechen wars, their consequences for Chechnya’s cultural identity, and what lessons the world can take from this dark period as Ukraine’s future remains far from certain amid Russia’s ongoing aggression.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Kyiv Independent: How did the Chechen wars start?

Marat Iliyasov: The first Russo-Chechen war, which began in 1994, was the first armed conflict that Russia was directly conducting in the post-Soviet space. It was likely a harbinger of the resurgence of Russian imperialism.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia was largely seen as a democratizing state. However, this war showed that wasn’t the case. Despite this evidence, many refused to believe in Russian imperialism. People wanted to hold on to the idea that Russia had shed its imperialist mindset, inherited from the Soviet Union.

The attack on Chechnya was likely meant to serve as an example to others seeking full decolonization, wanting to break free from imperial control.

Of course, Chechnya wanted to seek this peacefully. And even when war started looming, Chechen leadership at that time tried to prevent it. They made several attempts at negotiations, they tried to keep in touch with the Russian administration. However, the pro-war faction within the Kremlin was stronger at that moment, and they chose to begin rebuilding the empire.

This rebuilding started with Chechnya, which helped to formulate a frame that Russia used later in other wars. Putin used a very similar rhetoric before attacking Ukraine. Same as in Chechnya or Georgia, his “goal” was “to protect Russians.”

Chechen independence fighters shoot at Russian soldiers Jan. 5, 1995 in Grozny, capital of the breakaway southern republic of Chechnya. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/AFP via Getty Images)

After the Second Russo-Chechen War, Russia was inspired by its success and continued with the attacks. Next came Georgia and then Ukraine. Indeed, if it worked for Chechnya, why should it not work for others? But what encouraged Putin even more was international silence. Chechens were left alone in their fight. Georgians were also sacrificed. Ukraine is receiving international help, but it is a question of how long.

What is important to realize is that the imperial mindset that had been ingrained in Russians during the Soviet times is still present. It was present even earlier, when Russia was mistakenly viewed by the West as a democratizing country, but everyone wanted to believe that it had passed.

Russia’s attacks on Chechnya serve as a powerful example for others. As we later learned, no former Soviet republic — aside from the Baltic states — has been treated as an entity deserving of its independence. Nearly all the countries that are recognized as independent today, including Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and others, have faced the same denial of sovereignty that Chechnya did. Chechnya, in many ways, was the harbinger of what was to come.

The Kyiv Independent: Dhokhar Dudayev was president of Chechnya when the country declared its independence — in 1996, Russia assassinated him. What was he like as a leader? There’s this clip of him that went viral on Ukrainian social media, where he was saying decades ago that a war between Russia and Ukraine was inevitable. But I think most people don’t realize how important he was for Chechnya’s independence movement.

Marat Iliyasov: When Chechens were deported to Central Asia in 1944, the entire ethnic group was labeled as enemies of the people. Because of this stigma, they were later often denied promotions to high positions or any significant advancement.

Therefore, when Dzhokhar Dudayev was promoted to the rank of a general, it was a big deal for all the Chechens. He was the first Chechen to become a general (in the USSR). He achieved this rank within the Soviet Union, which was a remarkable accomplishment. While some other Chechens also rose to high positions, they remained loyal to the Soviet state. Dudayev, however, likely always harbored a nationalist mindset, seeing the Soviet Union as nothing more than an empire — something he understood all too well.

When the opportunity arose and nationalism began resurging across the Soviet Union, Dudayev chose to serve his people. He was a strong and respected leader, admired for his achievements, character, strategic mindset, foresight, and analytical abilities.

He understood the imperial mindset of Russia and its leaders very well. When he took over the leadership of the Chechen National Front and the independence movement, he made it clear what would happen next. He knew how the Soviet leadership thought and (how the Russian leadership) still thinks today. Nothing has changed since then. Dudayev saw the areas where Russia could exploit people's vulnerabilities, and he pointed them out. He highlighted places like Crimea, Ukraine, and others, saying that these places will be exploited by Russia — and this happened.

It was not prophetic, and he was not a fortune teller, either. But he clearly saw Russia’s strategic goals and realized its capacity. He saw that Russia's leadership did not change much. The same people who, just a year earlier, were part of the Communist Party and the Soviet elite — the so-called last empire — were still in power. They had simply changed their clothes and hats, presenting themselves as those willing to democratize Russia. But in reality, they weren’t seeking democracy. As Gorbachev famously called his policy, "restructuring," they were pushing for changes that would help them rebuild their empire and regain power.

Dudayev was a symbol of Chechen independence and the fight for that freedom. Unlike many other leaders around the world, he didn’t run away or hide, when the war started. He had the opportunity to do so, but he didn’t shy away from war and this is something that makes every Chechen proud of him.

Similarly, Zelensky, who was also offered a chance to leave the country, stayed and fought. This deserves great respect. Both Dudayev and Zelensky chose to fight for their people, and that makes Chechens and Ukrainians proud.

Chechen President Dzhokhar Dudayev is overshadowed by a bodyguard with a machine gun during a press conference in Grozny on Dec. 15, 1994. (Photo by Michael Evstafiev/AFP via Getty Images)

The Kyiv Independent: Historically, under the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, anything that wasn't Russian was often marginalized by the authorities and, during darker periods, even outright banned. In the context of the Russian Federation today and its control over Chechnya, how much is Chechen culture allowed to thrive, or is it still subordinated to Russian culture?

Marat Iliyasov: The situation in Chechnya is somewhat complicated. On the one hand, there's a rigid framework imposed by the state — the Russian Empire's influence — that can't be openly challenged. Yet, to some extent, Chechen culture operates outside this framework. In some ways, Chechen culture has room to thrive.

One reason is that very few Russians remain in Chechnya, making it a largely homogeneous society today. To be clear, I'm not advocating for homogeneity in general, but this creates an environment where Chechens can freely use their language and express their cultural identity. This stands in stark contrast to the Soviet era when speaking Chechen was prohibited.

So in that sense, yes, Chechen culture does have room to grow. However, there's another layer to consider: the restrictions imposed by local authorities that come alongside the overarching Russian influence.

It is important to understand that Russia and Russian interlocutors in Chechnya demand Chechen loyalty, but Chechen identity is largely built on resisting Russian imperialism. For over 200 years, generation after generation of Chechens have lost lives in the struggle for independence from the Russian Empire.

Almost every Chechen family, including the Kadyrovs, has suffered losses due to clashes with Russia. Everyone experienced losses during the deportations and the conquest of the Caucasus. This shared history shapes Chechen identity.

Every Chechen lost someone during the last two wars as well, and this collective trauma weighs heavily on the population. Meanwhile, Russia enforces a strict expectation of loyalty. But when Chechen identity is rooted in resistance to Russian rule, this creates an inherent conflict. So, what’s happening in Chechnya now?

To maintain power and secure their positions, Kadyrov and the local administration are actively reshaping this identity. The legacy of resistance built over hundreds of years is being redefined through Kadyrov’s rhetoric and oppressive measures. Those who don’t comply face punishment.

Russian then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) meets with Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov (L) in Grozny on Oct. 16, 2008, while visiting a newly built mosque. The mosque, said to be the largest in Europe, is named in honor of late Chechen President Ahmad Kadyrov, who was killed in a 2004 blast. (Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty Images)

They’re putting significant effort into reshaping Chechen identity. A whole new generation is being raised with a different understanding of their roots. However, they’re not entirely succeeding. Many Chechens live outside the republic and offer an alternative perspective to those growing up inside. Those with a critical mind can easily spot the lies, and recognize what aligns with true Chechen identity and what doesn’t.

Religious authorities also promote this new narrative. Religion holds significant importance in Chechen culture, making this approach especially influential in reshaping identity.

Today, the Mufti of Chechnya and the entire apparatus of the Muftiate — mullahs, imams, and other religious authorities — promote a narrative along the lines of, “Look, you can practice Islam now. Isn’t this what you wanted? Kadyrov and Russia have provided this for you.”

Additionally, they’re using propaganda to undermine the idea of Chechen independence, highlighting how difficult it was during the times of leaders like Dzhokhar Dudayev and Aslan Maskhadov. Yes, it was a challenging period, and ordinary people certainly suffered — poverty was widespread, and the situation was tough. But in the post-Soviet era, it wasn’t much better anywhere.

Will these efforts succeed? It is questionable. Ultimately, it depends on the political situation. If Russia continues to dominate, if it wins the war in Ukraine, and if it maintains its empire, it’s possible that two or three more generations of Chechens could become loyal to Russia. After all, no one expected the collapse of the Soviet Union, and many didn’t think about disobeying it after four generations raised under Soviet rule.

But despite all of that, the seed of resistance, the understanding of true identity, remained. It was there in the Baltic States, in the South Caucasus, in Central Asia, in Ukraine, and in Chechnya. People knew who they were. And while the Soviet Union didn’t succeed, Russia is a much weaker state than the USSR ever was.

New members of the Dzhokhar Dudayev Chechen volunteer battalion hold the flag of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria during a training session in the Kyiv region on August 27, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images)

The Kyiv Independent: We know that there are Chechens currently fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russia, which is a very interesting example of how some Chechens are taking steps toward the decolonization of Russia. To what extent can resistance exist within Chechnya itself, beyond these passive efforts to preserve language and culture?

Marat Iliyasov: I believe a large portion of the population is unhappy and would support any form of resistance. However, Kadyrov is strong. He has built a powerful police force capable of suppressing any dissent. Everyone knows that those who oppose the Kadyrov regime will face severe punishment. As a result, those who want to resist often isolate themselves from their families, because Kadyrov's system punishes the families of those who defy him.

For those who cannot live under the regime, who refuse to accept it, or who cannot bring themselves to comply, the psychological toll is immense. It's incredibly difficult to endure the humiliation imposed by the regime. As a result, these individuals often try to separate themselves from their families, presenting themselves as lone rebels. This situation mirrors what happened during the final years of the Russian Empire, when people didn’t want to involve anyone who wasn’t brave enough or willing to sacrifice their relatives — or even their own lives. They chose to fight alone, as individual rebels against the Tsarist Empire.

Today, the situation is very similar, and the potential for resistance is significant. However, it can't truly take shape due to the suppressive mechanisms in place. Dissent exists, but an actual fight is nearly impossible. One of the major factors at play is the knowledge that if Chechnya were to rebel against Kadyrov, even if such a rebellion were successful, Russia would intervene with more troops to support Kadyrov. This would effectively spark a third war in just three decades, which feels all too close.

People haven’t forgotten the suffering and loss they’ve endured. No one is willing to face that again — at least for now. However, once a new generation grows up without the same fear of Russia, there may be room for new leaders to emerge. Perhaps there will even be rebellion within Kadyrov's inner circle. It's hard to say what will happen, but one thing is certain: there is definitely an underground movement, and the waters are boiling.

Chechen independence fighters carry away a woman badly wounded by Russian shrapnel in Minutka Square on Jan. 14, 1995, in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. (Michael Evstafiev/AFP via Getty Images)

The Kyiv Independent: President Zelensky, among others, has drawn comparisons between the Chechen wars and Russia's actions in Ukraine today. To what extent do you agree with this comparison, and what lessons should we learn from the similarities?

Marat Iliyasov: Definitely. I don’t see a significant difference in tactics. Both situations involve attempts to first eliminate the leadership of so-called separatists. In Chechnya, for example, there were people presented as opposition to Dudayev, but they were essentially backed by Russia. Similarly, in Ukraine, (made-up) regions like “Novorossiya” were promoted as an alternative to (Kyiv), but this also failed to materialize.

Then, there was the attempt at a lightning war — a Blitzkrieg strategy — which didn’t succeed in either case. Both in Chechnya and in Ukraine, there’s a similar sense of desperation. It’s the desire to retaliate after failing to achieve success in a "decent" or "just" war. When you engage in a battle that’s not a secret, when you openly face off with each other, it mirrors the kind of duels that might have happened in the Middle Ages, where each side claims to be the strongest.

However, there was no fair fight. And when they lost, what followed was a desperate violence of psychologically unstable and inferior people, who cannot fight fairly. This violence manifested itself in the massacres in Bucha, Samashki, Aldi, and Mariupol.

I think this is driven by desperation, and in a way, it’s quite cowardly. When people can’t succeed in a direct confrontation, they resort to these tactics. This pattern repeats itself in both situations. Russian troops have used civilians as human shields to protect themselves, fearing open combat with Chechens. A good example of this is the 1995 hostage crisis in Budyonnovsk, orchestrated by Shamil Basayev. It was that very crisis that ultimately brought people to the negotiation table.

Chechens weren’t killing their hostages. Russians did it. But everyone remembers this attack as a terrorist attack. Yet, few remember how Russian forces used to take hostages from hospitals in Chechnya during the war. That’s rarely talked about, and no one is held accountable for it.

The final parallel is the war of attrition happening now in Ukraine, just as it did in Chechnya. Fortunately, Ukraine is a larger, recognized state with Western support, so there’s hope. So, as Dudayev predicted, maybe this will eventually bring an end to Russia’s imperial mindset, and perhaps even lead to a more democratic Russia.

That’s my hope, at least, though it’s hard to fully believe in it. But still, it's something to hope for.

Note from the author:

Hey there, it's Kate Tsurkan, thanks for reading my latest interview. I remember seeing news about the wars in Chechnya when I was growing up in the U.S., but I was just a kid, too young to realize the gravity of what was truly happening. Talking with Professor Iliyasov and reading more about what happened, it's so clear how Russia's tactics to achieve their colonial ambitions never changed – breaking ceasefires that they themselves proposed, deliberty targeting civilians. It's a tragedy what happened to the Chechen people, and we can't let that happen to Ukraine to. Don't let Russia's long history of crimes be forgotten. It you appreciate reading about this sort of thing, please consider supporting The Kyiv Independent.