Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Car carrying military personnel crashes into civilian vehicle, killing 4

by Rachel Amran December 17, 2023 5:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Volvo truck and a Ford Focus passenger car with a military license plate collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Smozhe village in the Lviv region on Dec. 16, killing four people.

The individuals killed included the driver of the passenger car and three of his passengers - two men and one woman. Two of the victims were in military uniform.

According to the State Special Transport Service, Deputy Head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service Colonel Zhyhunov Viktor Mykhailovych, Lieutenant Colonel Kravets Vasyl Viktorovych, soldier Sologub Dmytro Hryhorovych, and citizen Dubrovska Natalia Ivanivna were killed.

The State Special Service of Transport, part of the Ministry of Defense, also announced that its employees who were on a business trip were killed in a road accident in the Lviv region.

The victims received life-threatening injuries and died before the arrival of emergency response medics and the truck driver had an acute reaction to stress and also received medical assistance.

Lithuania hands over munitions to Ukraine in latest aid delivery
“We hear Ukraine’s urgent requests and continue to provide assistance in accordance with the stated needs. We actively encourage our allies to do the same,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.