Car carrying military personnel crashes into civilian vehicle, killing 4

A Volvo truck and a Ford Focus passenger car with a military license plate collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Smozhe village in the Lviv region on Dec. 16, killing four people.

The individuals killed included the driver of the passenger car and three of his passengers - two men and one woman. Two of the victims were in military uniform.

According to the State Special Transport Service, Deputy Head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service Colonel Zhyhunov Viktor Mykhailovych, Lieutenant Colonel Kravets Vasyl Viktorovych, soldier Sologub Dmytro Hryhorovych, and citizen Dubrovska Natalia Ivanivna were killed.

The State Special Service of Transport, part of the Ministry of Defense, also announced that its employees who were on a business trip were killed in a road accident in the Lviv region.

The victims received life-threatening injuries and died before the arrival of emergency response medics and the truck driver had an acute reaction to stress and also received medical assistance.