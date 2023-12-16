Lithuania hands over munitions to Ukraine in latest aid delivery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania delivered on Dec. 15 a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including millions of cartridges and thousands of short-range anti-tank projectiles, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced.

Several European countries have recently presented new bilateral defense assistance to Kyiv as support from the U.S., a key military donor, is running dry due to political infighting.

"We hear Ukraine's urgent requests and continue to provide assistance in accordance with the stated needs. We actively encourage our allies to do the same," Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.

Apart from the munitions, the recent batch also included around a thousand folding beds.

Earlier on Dec. 15, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry presented the first Leopard 2 tanks repaired in Lithuania and ready to return to the front line in Ukraine.

Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with around 500 million euros ($543 million) in defense assistance, according to the ministry's statement. The country is among the leading military donors to Ukraine in terms of gross domestic product shares.

Another Baltic country, Estonia, announced on Dec. 14 a new defense aid package for Ukraine worth $88 million, containing Javelin anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and other aid.