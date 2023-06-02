Exiled mayor: Car bombing targets 4 collaborators in Russian-occupied Mykhailivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four collaborators in Russian-occupied Mykhailivka were targeted by a car bombing, exiled Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on June 2.

Both Mykhailivka and Melitopol are located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and have been under Russian occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to Fedorov, they were headed to a café when the car exploded. Among the four "Kremlin supporters" was a local liquor distributor named Dydovodiuk who welcomed pro-Russian individuals at his café, which was ironically called "Hetman."

Hetmans were leaders of the Ukrainian Cossack Hetmanate in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Information is still being verified as to whether or not anyone survived the attack, Fedorov said.