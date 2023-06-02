Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Exiled mayor: Car bombing targets 4 collaborators in Russian-occupied Mykhailivka

by Kate Tsurkan June 2, 2023 11:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four collaborators in Russian-occupied Mykhailivka were targeted by a car bombing, exiled Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on June 2.

Both Mykhailivka and Melitopol are located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and have been under Russian occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to Fedorov, they were headed to a café when the car exploded. Among the four "Kremlin supporters" was a local liquor distributor named Dydovodiuk who welcomed pro-Russian individuals at his café, which was ironically called "Hetman."

Hetmans were leaders of the Ukrainian Cossack Hetmanate in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Information is still being verified as to whether or not anyone survived the attack, Fedorov said.

‘They’ll kill me if I come back’: Abduction, torture become routine in Russian-occupied Melitopol
In a rare glimpse, the Kyiv Independent talked to some who escaped Russian-occupied Melitopol and learned what’s happening behind the curtain of Russia’s occupation. Since Melitopol fell to Russian forces in March 2022, the city’s residents constantly fear being kidnapped, sometimes in broad dayligh…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

