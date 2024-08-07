Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, 2024 Paris Olympics, Ukrainian athletes, Sports
Canoeist forced to hide 'I am Ukrainian' inscription during Olympics, sponsor says

by Martin Fornusek August 7, 2024 2:46 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's canoeist Anastasiia Rybachok. (BGV Group/Facebook)
Ukraine's canoeist Anastasiia Rybachok was forced to paint over an inscription "I am Ukrainian" she had displayed on her boat during the Paris Olympics, Rybachok's sponsor, BGV Group Management, said on Aug. 7.

"The International Olympic Committee forbids placing any war-related inscriptions on boats. For example, we cannot write 'Stop War.' They consider it propaganda," Rybachok reportedly said in a phone call with BGV Group.

"But the inscription 'I am Ukrainian' is something else, it indicates we belong to Ukraine, this is important."

Ukraine's canoeist Anastasiia Rybachok with the inscription "I am Ukrainian" on her boat. (BGV Group/Facebook)

Rybachok is a silver medalist of the 2020 Olympic Games, and both European and world champion. During this year's Olympics, she will compete in a 500m double canoe and a 200m single canoe event.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Rybachok and the Ukrainian Canoeist Federation for comment but has not received a response at the time of publication. The Ukrainian athlete has not confirmed the BGV Group's statement on her social media.

The Ukrainian outlet Hromadske published a photo of the canoe where the inscription is partially painted over.

BGV Group said that Rybachok created the design of her canoe herself.

"This (inscription) is, first of all, a symbol of faith in me and my capabilities. By creating a design for the canoe, I wanted to emphasize that I'm from Ukraine, and I'm incredibly proud of that," BGV Group quoted Rybachok.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it opposes "politicization of sport" and "shall apply political neutrality" during the games.

Following the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the IOC banned the national representation of Russia and Belarus from taking part in the Paris Games. The IOC said that the two countries breached the Olympic Charter by violating "the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine."

Russians and Belarusians were allowed to participate as neutral athletes.

Ukraine’s boxer Khyzhniak reaches Olympic finals, securing at least silver
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Cuban two-time Olympic champion Arlen Lopez in the 80kg weight class semifinals at the Olympic games in Paris on Aug. 4.
Author: Martin Fornusek
10:58 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 14 over past day.

A total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attacks – Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.
