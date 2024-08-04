Ukraine’s boxer Khyzhniak reaches Olympic finals, securing at least silver

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist Arlen Lopez in the 80kg weight class semifinals at the Olympic games in Paris on Aug. 4.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian won 3:2 in a split decision by the judges.

With this victory, Khyzhniak is guaranteed a spot in the finals, securing him at least a silver medal. The finals will take place on Aug. 7, where Khyzhniak will face Kazakh boxer Nurbek Oralbay.

Khyzhniak previously won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 75kg weight class.

Ukraine has so far won three medals at the Paris Olympics. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual saber event. And Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the country's first gold medal.