Ukraine’s boxer Khyzhniak reaches Olympic finals, securing at least silver

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 4, 2024 7:54 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Team Ukraine is announced as the winner of the Men's 80kg Semi-final match against Cuba's Arlen Lopez Cardona on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at North Paris Arena on Aug. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist Arlen Lopez in the 80kg weight class semifinals at the Olympic games in Paris on Aug. 4.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian won 3:2 in a split decision by the judges.

With this victory, Khyzhniak is guaranteed a spot in the finals, securing him at least a silver medal. The finals will take place on Aug. 7, where Khyzhniak will face Kazakh boxer Nurbek Oralbay.

Khyzhniak previously won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 75kg weight class.

Ukraine has so far won three medals at the Paris Olympics. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual saber event. And Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the country's first gold medal.

Women’s saber fencing team wins Ukraine’s first gold at 2024 Olympics
Ukraine’s five-time Olympic medalist Olga Kharlan, along with fencers Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk, and Yuliia Bakastova, made their way to the Olympic finals by beating Italy and Japan.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
