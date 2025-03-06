Canada ready to join Ukraine peacekeeping mission with US backing, defense minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada is ready to partake in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, provided the United States offers security guarantees, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said on March 5.

European countries, led mainly by the U.K. and France, are developing a coalition of the willing to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Various countries including Ireland have voiced their willingness to partake in such a mission.

"Canada is ready and able to make a contribution to that force," Blair said on March 5 during a defense conference in Ottawa.

"But we also believe that there's important discussions that need to take place with respect to security guarantees for Ukraine and for the forces that would serve in Ukraine."

Blair also said that for a coalition of peacekeepers to be effective, the U.S. must support the initiative with security assurances.

"We've strongly indicated we're willing to be a part of that, but I still believe it is going to require security guarantees from the United States," Blair said.

Blair's comments echo those of other Western leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has urged Washington to provide a "backstop" for a European-led peacekeeping force.

The U.S. has thus far welcomed the idea of European peacekeeping troops monitoring a potential ceasefire in Ukraine but has fallen short of offering concrete security guarantees.

Along with Canada, other non-European countries, including Turkey, have signaled willingness to join a future peacekeeping coalition in Ukraine. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on March 3 that Australia is open to contributing to a joint force.

"There is a discussion at the moment about potential peacekeeping, and from my government perspective, we are open to consideration of any proposals going forward ... We want to see peace in Ukraine, but we want to make sure that the illegal, immoral actions of Russia are not rewarded," Albanese said.

The Kremlin has consistently maintained that it will not accept Western troops on the ground in Ukraine.