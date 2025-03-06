The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Canada, Australia, Peacekeepers, security guarantees
Edit post

Canada ready to join Ukraine peacekeeping mission with US backing, defense minister says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 6, 2025 6:54 AM 2 min read
Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Feb. 14, 2024. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada is ready to partake in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, provided the United States offers security guarantees, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said on March 5.

European countries, led mainly by the U.K. and France, are developing a coalition of the willing to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Various countries including Ireland have voiced their willingness to partake in such a mission.

"Canada is ready and able to make a contribution to that force," Blair said on March 5 during a defense conference in Ottawa.

"But we also believe that there's important discussions that need to take place with respect to security guarantees for Ukraine and for the forces that would serve in Ukraine."

Blair also said that for a coalition of peacekeepers to be effective, the U.S. must support the initiative with security assurances.

"We've strongly indicated we're willing to be a part of that, but I still believe it is going to require security guarantees from the United States," Blair said.

Blair's comments echo those of other Western leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has urged Washington to provide a "backstop" for a European-led peacekeeping force.

The U.S. has thus far welcomed the idea of European peacekeeping troops monitoring a potential ceasefire in Ukraine but has fallen short of offering concrete security guarantees.

Along with Canada, other non-European countries, including Turkey, have signaled willingness to join a future peacekeeping coalition in Ukraine. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on March 3 that Australia is open to contributing to a joint force.

"There is a discussion at the moment about potential peacekeeping, and from my government perspective, we are open to consideration of any proposals going forward ... We want to see peace in Ukraine, but we want to make sure that the illegal, immoral actions of Russia are not rewarded," Albanese said.

The Kremlin has consistently maintained that it will not accept Western troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Trump’s alignment with Russia derails Europe’s push for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine
European countries have intensified talks on sending peacekeepers to Ukraine to monitor and enforce a possible ceasefire. But the potential deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine faces a lot of challenges and uncertainties. There is no unity among European countries on the issue, with some…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

5:58 PM
Video

How Trump’s Ukraine peace plan could backfire.

U.S. President Donald Trump entered the White House promising to bring a swift end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and his first few weeks in office have proven he’s determined to follow through. While his endeavour to fulfil a campaign promise in itself is not too surprising, the way he is approaching the issue has stunned not only Ukraine, but also the U.S.’s long-term global allies, who are now scrambling to adjust to a world in which Washington cannot be viewed as a reliable security partner. The Kyiv Independent spoke to George Barros, Russia team lead at the Institute for the Study of War, who explains why America’s global adversaries will be “salivating” at what is currently unfolding on the global stage.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.