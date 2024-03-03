Canada imposes sanctions on 6 Russian officials over Navalny’s death

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on March 3 that Canada is imposing another round of sanctions against Russia over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, Putin's most prominent political opponent, died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in Russia's far northern Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

Leaders around the world pointed at Putin as to blame for Navalny's death. It remains unclear whether the harsh prison conditions caused his death or if he was intentionally murdered.

According to Joly’s statement, the latest sanctions will be imposed on six Russian officials, including senior officials and high-ranking employees of Russia's prosecution, judicial, and correctional services.

"Alongside our partners, Canada will maintain pressure on the Russian government to conduct a full and transparent inquiry into the death of Mr. Navalny," Joly said.

"This increased pressure on the Russian government sends a clear signal that human rights must be unequivocally respected," she added.

U.S. President Joe Biden earlier in February announced an additional package of sanctions against Russia for "its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Alexei Navalny."

The new sanctions targeted individuals connected to Russia's financial sector, the defense-industrial base, and procurement networks, as well as those involved in Navalny's imprisonment and sanctions evaders.

The EU and the U.K. also imposed additional sanctions on Russia shortly after Navalny's death and on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.