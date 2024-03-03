Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Canada, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, Alexei Navalny
Edit post

Canada imposes sanctions on 6 Russian officials over Navalny’s death

by Kateryna Hodunova March 3, 2024 7:11 PM 2 min read
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly attends a European Union - Canada joint ministerial committee meeting in the Europea, the EU Council headquarters on May 16, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on March 3 that Canada is imposing another round of sanctions against Russia over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, Putin's most prominent political opponent, died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in Russia's far northern Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

Leaders around the world pointed at Putin as to blame for Navalny's death. It remains unclear whether the harsh prison conditions caused his death or if he was intentionally murdered.

According to Joly’s statement, the latest sanctions will be imposed on six Russian officials, including senior officials and high-ranking employees of Russia's prosecution, judicial, and correctional services.

"Alongside our partners, Canada will maintain pressure on the Russian government to conduct a full and transparent inquiry into the death of Mr. Navalny," Joly said.

"This increased pressure on the Russian government sends a clear signal that human rights must be unequivocally respected," she added.

U.S. President Joe Biden earlier in February announced an additional package of sanctions against Russia for "its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Alexei Navalny."

The new sanctions targeted individuals connected to Russia's financial sector, the defense-industrial base, and procurement networks, as well as those involved in Navalny's imprisonment and sanctions evaders.

The EU and the U.K. also imposed additional sanctions on Russia shortly after Navalny's death and on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Navalny’s death preceded by long list of Putin critics’ murders
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death in jail on Feb. 16 follows a long list of murders and suspicious deaths of opponents of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Since he came to power in 1999, more than 20 Putin critics have been killed or died mysteriously. Many other enemies of the
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.