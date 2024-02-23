Biden announces new package of sanctions against Russia.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Feb. 23 an additional package of sanctions against Russia ahead of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s fiercest opposition leader,” Biden said in a statement published by the White House.

The new sanctions will target individuals connected to Russia’s financial sector, the defense-industrial base, and procurement networks, as well as those involved in Navalny’s imprisonment and sanctions evaders.

The U.S. is also imposing export restrictions on around 100 entities “for providing backdoor support for Russia’s war machine,” said Biden.