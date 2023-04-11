Canada announces new small arms package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on April 11 in cooperation with firearms manufacturer Colt Canada.

According to Anand, Canada is donating 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns, and over 2.4 million rounds of ammunition.

"These arms will support Ukraine’s fight to defend itself, and to protect our shared values," Anand wrote.

Canada previously pledged 8,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, 1,800 rounds of 105 mm tank training ammunition, and 12 air defense missiles to Ukraine after the tenth Ramstein summit on March 15.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on March 8 that obtaining more ammunition was one of Ukraine's main needs ahead of the planned counteroffensive.