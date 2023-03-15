Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Canada to transfer artillery, air defense ammunition to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2023 10:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on March 15 that Canada would provide Ukraine with more ammunition and anti-aircraft defense following the tenth Ramstein format meeting.

Additionally, Canada has already started the shipments of Leopard 2 tanks that were pledged in February, Anand said.

Ottawa's latest aid package includes 8,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, 1,800 rounds of 105 mm tank training ammunition, and 12 air defense missiles.

According to Anand, the tank training rounds will be used for Leopard 1 tanks given to Ukraine by Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Canada has pledged a total of 8 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, with four of them already in Poland for training exercises. The remaining tanks, along with other weapons, are expected to arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks," according to a government press release.

