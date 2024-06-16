Canada announces $38 million in further aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada will provide Ukraine with 52.4 million Canadian dollars ($38.1 million) in various aid, the Canadian government announced on June 16 amid the global peace summit in Switzerland.

Representatives of around 100 countries and organizations, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, gathered at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on June 15-16 to discuss a possible way toward peace and other key concerns related to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Canada is one of the 80 countries that signed the joint communique of the summit, which calls to stop the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, release all prisoners of war, and return all deported Ukrainian children, among other things.

At the summit, Trudeau unveiled the new package, the majority of which ($14.5 million) will go to support Ukraine's urgent efforts to repair energy equipment and infrastructure damaged in Russian attacks.

Around $11 million will be reportedly spent to assist vulnerable children and youth, Improve access to justice for survivors of war crimes, increase society's awareness about the missing persons process, and support male survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

As part of the package, the Canadian government will also invest $11.2 million to aid Ukraine's economic reforms and mine-clearing efforts, as well as provide Kyiv with expertise in the justice and energy sectors.

The remaining $1.4 million Canada will contribute to uphold the safe and secure operations of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, according to the announcement.

Days before, Canada introduced new sanctions against 11 Russian individuals and 16 entities who have been purportedly engaged in activities that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



