Canada introduces sanctions against Russian military-industrial complex, propaganda network

Canada introduced new sanctions on June 13 against 11 Russian individuals and 16 entities who have been purportedly engaged in activities that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ottawa imposed the sanctions in cooperation with its Group of Seven (G7) partners during the ongoing G7 Leaders Summit in Italy.

New restriction measures targeted the Russian military-industrial complex, which supplies technology and electrical components to support Russia's war efforts, as well as entities involved in sanctions circumvention that facilitate Russia's access to sanctioned goods or to revenue from oil sold above the G7 $60-per-barrel price cap.

New sanctions were also imposed on individuals and entities operating a network of Russian disinformation and propaganda.

"Today's (June 13) newest sanctions reflect our long-standing efforts to disrupt President (Vladimir) Putin's ability to wage Russia's illegal war, including by conducting gross disinformation campaigns," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

"Our message to President Putin is clear: Withdraw your military and proxy forces from Ukraine. Canada, alongside its international partners, will continue to stand by Ukraine and its people."

The sanctions list mentions Russian Industrial Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov and publisher Aram Gabrelyanov, who is behind Russian propaganda projects such as LifeNews.

The sanctions targeted the Russian parliamentary publication Rossiyskaya Gazeta, several Russian media outlets operating in Russian-held territories in Ukraine, and the Voice of Europe media outlet, previously identified as a tool of Russian propaganda and suspended by the European Union.

Canada also banned the export of computer numerical control machines that Russia can use to produce and manufacture weapons.

On the same day, the United Kingdom unveiled sanctions against 50 entities, individuals, and vessels to crack down on Russia's war machine.

The sanctions targeted the Russian oil fleet, military suppliers, and financial sector, including the Moscow Stock Exchange, which was sanctioned by the United States the day earlier as well.